Job Fair Planned at Salina Zoo

Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo is planning a job fair.

Are you looking for seasonal work this summer? Would you like to work in a unique setting? Do you love the Zoo? Are you interested in pursuing a career in horticulture, education or hospitality and want experience in your chosen area of study?

Rolling Hills Zoo needs to fill key seasonal and part time staff positions for the 2017 year. In this effort, they will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wildlife Museum’s conference center. At that time they will be taking applications and interviewing for seasonal landscape, education, restaurant, gift shop and tram positions.

Applicants must have excellent people skills, be available to work weekends and holidays, and be sixteen years of age or older. Resumes are welcomed but not required. Applications will be taken and interviews will be completed that day.

For additional information go to: www.rollinghillszoo.org or call 785-827-9488.