Inmate Escapes From Russell Jail

Officials in Russell County continue to search for an inmate who escaped from the jail in Russell at approximately 4am on Saturday, March 11.

According to the Russell Co. Sheriff’s office, Jason A. Lesage (pictured) was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white thermal underwear and no shoes.

He was last seen in Russell.

But the focus has now turned to the Dorrance area after a white 2006 GMC pickup was reported stolen in Russell and was located on southeast side of Dorrance around 7am.

Russell County Sheriff officers are currently searching the Dorrance area for Lesage. Wilson police officers are also searching in Wilson, too.

Officials are asking residents to lock all doors, vehicle doors and if you see him or know his location, immediately call 911.

Story by Mike McKenna / KRSL Radio