Injury Crash on Donmyer Road

KSAL Staff - September 5, 2017 10:58 am

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

A two vehicle crash sent a Wellington man to the hospital in Salina.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Department reports that a 1990 Lincoln Towncar driven by 63-year-old Bradly Mattox of Derby was headed northbound on Donmyer Road Saturday around 3pm and failed to stop in time near the intersection of Country Club Road.

The Towncar rammed into the rear of a semi-truck that was stopped at a posted stop sign.

Injured in the crash was a passenger in the car, 27-year-old Landon Peterson of Wellington, who was transported to Salina Regional Healthcenter to be treated for a cut on his eye.

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

