Information Sought In Cold Case Killing

KSAL Staff - January 25, 2017 8:54 am

Authorities are seeking information in hopes of solving a 30-year-old cold case. Great Bend Police are seeking information in connection with the murder of Roberta Klotz.

Thirty-year-old Roberta Klotz was last seen alive in her home on January 7th, 1987, putting her two daughters and a friend of one of the girls to bed. The children later woke up and couldn’t find Klotz, whose body was discovered hidden in the home four days later.

A six-thousand-dollar reward is offered for information in the case.

(Story from Metro Source News)

 

 

 

