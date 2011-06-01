In Search of a Tenor

Salina High School South’s theatre department is rehearsing to present Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor” on November 9, 10, and 11 at 7:00pm.

September, 1934, on a very important night for the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, Tito Merelli (portrayed by Nick Salem), the world-famous Italian tenor, is set to perform the starring role in Otello. Henry Saunders (Noah Endreshak) — General Manager of the company — is beyond stressed about everything turning out right, and demands that his assistant, Max (Nathan Zimmerman) — a nervous, young fellow and secret tenor extraordinaire — watch over Tito’s every move to ensure smooth sailing. After a huge fight with his fiery, Italian wife Maria (Daniela Garcia), Tito receives a double dose of tranquilizers through a series of mishaps. Throw in Diana (Addison Praytor), an ambitious, female co-star; Maggie (Albanee Garcia), Max’s giddy girlfriend; Julia (Courtney White), a flirty head of the opera guild; and a meddling bellhop (Santiago Vasquez) fighting for Tito’s attention. Together, you have a recipe for comedic disaster. Max navigates the company through one catastrophe after the next — an angry wife, a presumed death, crazy costumes, secret romps, and loads and loads of slamming doors and mistaken identities — and, ultimately, takes on the role of Otello to great effect. Together, Max and Saunders find a way to save the Opera Company’s big night in grand, farcical fashion.

Performances are November 9, 10, 11, 2017 at 7pm in the Salina High School South’s theatre. (Parking lot entrances are from Magnolia Rd and Edwards St.). General admission seating. Advanced tickets are – Adults-$8, Senior Citizens/Military-$6, Students/Youth – $5. Advanced tickets will be available soon at www.salinasouththeatre.com. (At the door – Adults – $9, Senior Citizens/Military – $7, Students/Youth – $6.)

