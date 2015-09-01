Ike Likes The Old West

Tim Rives will discuss “Three Ways the Old West Influenced Dwight Eisenhower” during the next Miller Nichols Charitable Foundation Lunch and Learn program. A light lunch will be provided during the free program in the Visitors Center Auditorium at noon on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Rives is the deputy director and supervisory archivist at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. His research indicates Abilene’s cowtown history continued to influence Dwight Eisenhower years after he left his boyhood home. The experience shaped his taste in popular literature, gave him a code of honor, and formed his ideas on the role of government in American life.

Program attendees are also encouraged to visit the museum to see the “Chisholm Trail and the Cowtown that Raised a President” temporary exhibit. The exhibit was designed in-house to celebrate the Chisholm Trail 150th anniversary and will remain on display through spring 2018.

