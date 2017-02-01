Ike Likes Birthdays

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is ready to celebrate its namesake’s birthday. Several events are planned to celebrate Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 127th birthday which is October 14th..

VFW Vigil – Friday 10/13 – 4:30 p.m. (ends at 7:00 a.m.10/14)

VFW posts from across the state will stand vigil overnight at the burial site of the President. The public is also encouraged to stop by and pay their respects at the Place of Meditation.

Wreath Laying Ceremony – Saturday 10/14 – 10:30 a.m.

Saturday events begin with the Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony led by the 1st Infantry Division of Ft. Riley at 10:30 a.m. The procession from the Library building will include a number of dignitaries and proceed to the Place of Meditation for the placement of the wreath.

American Legion Pilgrimage – Saturday 10/14 – 10:45 a.m.

The American Legion Pilgrimage will be held at the center of campus in front of the statue. American Legion Riders Post #240 will provide the rifle salute for the ceremony. Representatives from every post around Kansas will gather to pay their respects to the President.This ceremony is free and open to the public.

Eisenhower Legacy Gala – Saturday 10/14 – Library Courtyard

This year’s Gala welcomes some very special guests. Two members of the Eisenhower administration will speak during the event, Stephen Benedict and Robert Kieve. Stephen Benedict was part of the Citizens for Eisenhower organization and the 1952 campaign. Benedict worked in the administration until 1955. Robert Kieve joined the White House communications staff at the start of the Eisenhower administration. He has a lengthy career in communications and radio broadcasting.

Also in attendance, the Eisenhower Foundation is proud to welcome a contingent of sailors from the USS Eisenhower. The sailors will spend several days visiting Abilene and speaking to students and community groups and participating in the wreath laying ceremony to honor General and President Eisenhower.

The 2017 Eisenhower Legacy Gala is sponsored by Waddell & Reed and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. This year’s event is already sold out.

