Husband, Wife Injured in Crash

A Salina woman was cited after a two car injury crash on Wednesday in the 1200 block of W. Crawford.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 70-year-old Maria Bonilla pulled out of the Sunset Plaza in her 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix and was hit by an eastbound 1999 Oldsmobile mini van driven by 28-year-old Kara Hayes of Assaria.

Bonilla and her husband, John Bonilla, 73, were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Hayes and her passengers, 32-year-old Phillip Tyner of Assaria and two children ages 2 and 4 were not hurt.

All occupants in both vehicle were properly restrained.

Bonilla was cited for failure to yield.

Police say both vehicles were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.