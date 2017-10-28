HS FB Coaches Corner: 10/28

Week nine of high school football is in the books!

Classes 6A and 5A opened playoffs while the rest of the classifications closed out the regular season.

The high school football season is coming to a close, much like the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant on Westport Boulevard in Salina.

For the first time on the program, Minneapolis joins in on the fun with the addition of head coach Jhon Haehn. Coach Haehn hops on with Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Salina Central’s Mike Hall, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt.

Catch the show every Saturday from 8 to 9 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Scores from Friday, Oct. 28

Salina South 24, Liberal 14

Goddard 60, Salina Central 13

Sacred Heart 45, Republic County 26

Scores from Thursday, Oct. 27

Southeast of Saline 52, Hillsboro 0

Smith Center 54, Ell-Saline 0

Beloit 52, Minneapolis 14