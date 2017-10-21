HS FB Coaches Corner: 10/21

Week eight of high school football is in the books!

The high school football season is coming to a close, much like the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant on Westport Boulevard in Salina.

For the first time on the program, Minneapolis joins in on the fun with the addition of head coach Jhon Haehn. Coach Haehn hops on with Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Salina Central’s Mike Hall, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt.

Catch the show every Saturday from 8 to 9 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Scores from Friday, October 20

Salina South 38, Salina Central 14

Ell-Saline 28, Sacred Heart 21

Marysville 77, Minneapolis 12

Hesston 59, Southeast of Saline 42