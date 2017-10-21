HS FB Coaches Corner: 10/21
Pat Strathman - October 21, 2017 9:54 am
Week eight of high school football is in the books!
The high school football season is coming to a close, much like the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant on Westport Boulevard in Salina.
For the first time on the program, Minneapolis joins in on the fun with the addition of head coach Jhon Haehn. Coach Haehn hops on with Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Salina Central’s Mike Hall, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt.
Catch the show every Saturday from 8 to 9 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.
Scores from Friday, October 20
Salina South 38, Salina Central 14
Ell-Saline 28, Sacred Heart 21
Marysville 77, Minneapolis 12
Hesston 59, Southeast of Saline 42