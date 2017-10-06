High School Gameday Preview: 10/6

Week six of high school football is here and mother nature wants to be a part of it.

A slew of games are being moved up because of weather concerns. PLEASE check back for more updates on game times.

Derby (4-1) at Salina Central (0-5) AT 5 PM on 1150 KSAL

After a 50-20 defeat to Goddard in week two, many wrote off the Derby Panthers. Their response was a furious one. Derby whipped Maize 60-28, Hutchinson 61-18 and outgunned Bishop Carroll 54-45. Coach Brandon Clark has this team rolling and the Panthers roll into Salina looking to keep the tear going. Central played well in the first half last week versus Newton. The Mustangs trailed 21-20 at the half. Quarterback Jackson Kavanagh was able to string together some impressive drives, but that ended after halftime. Central is honoring current student-athlete Greg Gibson tonight, who is battling osteosarcoma.

Salina South (1-4) at Hutchinson (4-1) AT 5 PM on Y93.7

These two squads slug it out at Gowans Stadium a little earlier than expected. Hutch continues to boast a rock-solid defense that flies to the football. Offensively, the Salthawks pound the rock with the ground attack, led by Joesiah Galindo, a senior fullback with 572 yards and seven touchdowns. South’s defense is ready for the challenge to slow down the rushing train. On the other side of the ball, the Cougars are looking to snap a scoreless streak that’s lasted two-straight games.

Clay Center (3-2) at Abilene (2-3) AT 5 PM on The General 1560 KABI

This is a giant title in the North Central Kansas League. Clay Center ripped off three consecutive victories before being stopped by Marysville last week 28-8. The Tigers are hoping to jump into a three-way tie for the league lead with a victory tonight. Abilene tried to cool off Concordia last week, but the Panthers were victorious 35-18. The Cowboys are looking for momentum going into district play for the final time in Class 4A.

Ellsworth (4-1) at Minneapolis (2-3) AT 6 PM on 92.7 The New Zoo

The Bearcats are hoping to polish off a perfect NCAA season tonight. Ellsworth hung on last week to edge Sacred Heart 38-27. Quarterback Zac Schneider is a handful and should be fun to watch. After ripping off two-straight wins against Republic County and Lyons, Minneapolis lost two consecutive tilts. Minneapolis was blasted by Southeast of Saline 53-13 in week five, but the Lions are hopeful to bounce back tonight with a chance to spoil Ellsworth’s perfect NCAA run.

Plainville (2-3) at Sacred Heart (1-4) AT 6:05 PM on FM 104.9

Two teams on different paths meet at the Graves Family Sports Complex tonight in Salina. After losing three straight, Plainville has bounced back with a 24-6 win over TMP-Marian and a 50-6 whipping of Republic County. As for Sacred Heart, the Knights are searching for their first win since the 2017 season opener. Sacred Heart is on the cusp of winning, though, losing to Ellsworth 38-27 a week ago. Wide receiver Charlie Skidmore continues to impress with his ball-catching ability.

Ell-Saline (5-0) at Sterling (4-1) AT 7 PM on Real Country 101.7

This match up isn’t getting as much love as it should be. Sterling is no slouch of a team. The Black Bears handed Marion its first loss of the year last Friday with a 14-6 win. Sterling has allowed seven points or fewer in the last three contests. Ell-Saline knows a thing or two about defense as the Cardinals nipped Hutchinson Trinity 14-6 in week five. The Heart of America League championship is on the line tonight, making this a must-watch game.

Smoky Valley (4-1) at Lyons (0-5) AT 7 PM on 95.5 The Rock

The Vikings continue to roll and they had their most impressive victory last Friday. Smoky Valley controlled Hesston in a 49-20 win. The lone blemish was a 28-14 loss at Larned back in week two. Lyons might be winless, but the Lions are getting better. They only fell to state-ranked Pratt 49-13 a couple weeks ago and lost by 18 to Haven in a 48-30 shootout.