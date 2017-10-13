High School Gameday Preview: 10/13

Is it really week seven?!

My goodness. Well, buckle up! District action takes place this week for many area schools.

Get excited for tonight’s action with these tiny previews. For more, you can catch High School Gameday from 6 to 6:45 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Following tonight’s action, tune in to the RE/MAX Advantage Realtors Scoreboard Show from 10 to 11, also on 1150 KSAL.

Not only can you listen to these games on the radio, but you can find them online at KSAL.com. Just go to the top and pick the appropriate station.

AND IN AWESOME NEWS, we have a new app for your mobile devices! Search for the Rocking M Media app in the Google Play store or iTunes. It’s extremely easy to bounce from game to game.

Maize (5-1) at Salina Central (0-6) on 1150 KSAL

There is nothing flashy with the Maize Eagles, but boy, they know how to win. In 2016, Maize was 5-1 in games decided by 14 points or fewer. This year: 3-0. Tailback Dalyn Johnson is a handful and the defense has plenty of speed. Central had a great gameplan and executed it well in the opening stanza versus Derby. It was a stalemate after one period, which should give Central some confidence going into tonight’s contest.

Salina South (1-5) at Derby (5-1) on Y93.7

South was able to end the scoreless streak in the first quarter versus Hutchinson last week. After eight quarters of no points, senior back Tanner Parret found the end zone to even the score at 7-7 after one quarter. But, the Cougars had a few miscues, allowing the Salthawks to capitalize for the 49-14 victory. Derby isn’t the same dominating squad, but that doesn’t mean the Panthers aren’t good. Running back Brody Kooser is a stud in a lethal offense. The defense is a tad bit suspect, leaving South an opportunity to try to pull off the upset.

Sacred Heart (1-5) at Smith Center (5-1) on FM 104.9

Homecoming wasn’t too kind to the Knights. Plainville jumped out to a 21-0 advantage in the first 13 minutes. Then the lightning came, forcing the two squads to meet in Russell on Saturday. Things didn’t change as Sacred Heart lost 50-0. The Knights are a bit banged up and they’ll need every body tonight. Smith Center hasn’t changed much over the years. The Redmen have always been tough and physical. The lone blemish this year is a 23-0 blanking versus Phillipsburg, a ranked team in Class 3A.

Republic County (0-6) at Ell-Saline (5-0) on Real Country 101.7

That was weird to type. Not often do you see teams with different records at this stage in the season. Ell-Saline was leading Sterling 14-6 late in the first half last Friday, but weather once again altered the plan of attack. Both teams agreed to declare the game as a “no contest”, leaving the tilt without a winner. The Buffaloes were able to get in their game versus the Russell Broncos. RC might be winless this year, but last Friday was the closest result of 2017. The Buffaloes were tripped up, losing 28-26 to 4-2 Russell.

Rock Creek (2-4) at Smoky Valley (5-1) on 95.5 The Rock

This game could be completed in an hour. Both teams rely on time of possession, making the turnover war awfully crucial tonight. Rock Creek very easily could be 4-2, losing to Wamego 21-14 in week one and falling to St. Marys last week 26-21. Smoky Valley didn’t get a complete game in, but the Vikings pounced on the Lyons Lions early, cruising to a 22-0 win after one quarter. The Vikes continue to build momentum and they hope to continue that tonight.

Riley County (5-1) at Minneapolis (2-4) on 92.7 The New Zoo

Riley County quietly flew into last week’s showdown with Silver Lake with a perfect record. The Falcons handled every opponent before that contest with the Eagles. Things changed as Silver Lake dominated in a 41-14 victory. RC coach Steve Wagner is an impressive coach and knows how to win. Riley County hasn’t been blow .500 since 2013 and the Falcons made the playoffs that year. Minneapolis played tough against Ellsworth last week, falling 22-8. The Bearcats built a 14-0 lead at the half before the game was moved. The Lions have lost three-straight, but they are getting healthier, which is a great sign as district play opens up.

Abilene (2-4) at Wamego (3-3) on The General 1560 KABI

Wamego is coming off a pair of 14-12 victories. The Red Raiders surprised the Concordia Panthers, gaining momentum in the process going into district play. Abilene was blasted by Clay Center in week six, losing 48-6. The turnover and injury bugs are hurting the Cowboys, but coach Steve Simpson knows that anything can happen in district action.