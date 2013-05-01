Herington Standoff Ends Peacefully

A standoff in the Dickinson County community of Herington ended peacefully on Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Herington Police Department requested assistance in performing a felony warrant arrest.

Multiple members of the KHP Emergency Services Unit (Special Response Team), along with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, responded to provide assistance. At arrival, troopers were informed of a barricaded individual, refusing to come out of a home at 201 S. 10th Street..

KHP negotiators spent several hours in communication before the situation was resolved peacefully. A male and two females who were inside the home were arrested for felony obstruction.

There were no injuries.