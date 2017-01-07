Here Come the Brides

Hundreds of brides-to-be enjoyed a special event Sunday afternoon at the Salina Bicentennial Center. The soon-to-be-married ladies were joined by family and friends at the Salina Bridal & Prom Expo.

Future brides and grooms had a chance to meet with over 50 vendors throughout the day to get inspiration on how to plan their perfect wedding. Attendees got to sample wine and cake, meet with caterers, florists, fitness experts, photographers, disc jockeys, limousine and party bus providers, and more.

At the same time, girls headed to prom this year got a sneak peek at the latest fashions.

The show featured three large runway fashion shows. The first fashion show featured the newest in 2017 prom fashions, the second featured new spring fashions, while the third featured wedding fashions, including over 25 beautiful wedding dresses.

Those at the event took home over $5,000 in prizes.

There were two big winners on the day. Marisol Torres won a $500 diamond pendant from Riddle’s Jewelry, and Heather Weeks won a $500 vacation trip voucher from Cruise Planners.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)