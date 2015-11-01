Hampton to Run For City Commission

A Salina businessman who is active in the community is running for a seat on the city commission. Frank Hampton on Wednesday filed to run.

Hampton is a financial advisor and Branch Manager of Raymond James Financial Services and owner and founder of Hampton Financial, LLC. He was previously a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager in Salina at A.G. Edwards and its successor firms for eight years prior to establishing Hampton Financial, LLC. Previous to this, Frank worked for the Bond Market Association in Washington, D.C for seven years as a Senior Vice President working on legislative and regulatory issues with an emphasis on tax.

Hampton also served as a Legislative Director and Legislative Assistant to U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Bill Archer where he worked on tax, trade, and energy issues. Frank earned a B.A. and J.D. from Kansas University.

Hampton serves on the board of the Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Sunflower Adult Day Center and is a past chairman. He previously served as a board member of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and was the 2015 Chairman. He also was a board member on the Kansas District Tennis Association, the Salina Education Foundation including twice a past chairman, the Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts of America, and the Salina Art Center.

Hampton tells KSAL News that he would like to be a fresh voice on the commission.

Hampton joins what is becoming a crowded field. Current city commissioners Melissa Hodges and Jon Blanchard are running again, as is former commissioner Aaron Householter. Joe Hay, who narrowly missed winning a commission seat in the most previous election, has also filed to run.

Three city commission seats will be open. The terms of Hodges, Blanchard, and Mayor Kaye Crawford all expire this year.

The deadline to file for the fall election is June 1st at noon.