Grant Money Awarded to Help Shooting Victims

About $225,000 in grant money has been awarded to help support victims and first responders affected by last year’s mass shooting in Hesston.

The Wichita Eagle reports the grant money was awarded to SafeHope, a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter that serves Harvey, McPerson and Marion counties. SafeHope will use the grant to provide support groups, mental health and counseling services, victim advocate services and resources for children.

A total of $10,000 of the grant money, funded by the Victims of Crime Act, will go directly to the shooting victims to aid with transportation, clothing, food and lodging.

A man used an AK-47 rifle to shoot 17 people on Feb. 25, 2016, during a shooting rampage that ended at Excel Industries in Hesston. Three people were killed.