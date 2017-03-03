Gas Prices Beginning to Rise

Gas prices are expected to rise after Hurricane Harvey.

Federal estimates over the weekend said close to one-quarter of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was offline due to the storm and natural gas production was also lower. More than 100 drilling platforms were evacuated and rigs were closed down as Harvey came roaring across the area.

Some estimates show the price of gas jumping as much as 15 cents after precautionary measures were taken and production dropped.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded Monday morning across the country is $2.36. In Kansas it’s $2.21. In Salina it’s $2.19.