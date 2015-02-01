Fulfilling a Dream of Better Animal Care

A Salina business began the first step of a journey to fulfill its dream of better taking care of animals.

Wednesday evening as a small crowd gathered, a long time veterinary care business broke ground on a much anticipated new facility. Town and Country Animal Hospital ceremoniously broke ground on a new state of the art animal care facility located at the corner of Ohio and Kirwin.

Doctor Karen Young became emotional as she spoke to the assembled crowd of family, friends, patients, and well-wishers. She said “this is fulfilling a dream of better taking care of animals.”

Dr. Young told KSAL News that the new facility will be much larger.

The new facility will be three times the size of the current animal hospital. It will have more exam rooms, and room for new specialty equipment.

Dr. Young said the facility will be “fear free.” She said fear free means that they want “the experience to be completely wonderful for the animal.” She said little things like the floor surface, the traction of the floor, colors, sounds, and even air movement within the clinic are taken into consideration .

Not only will the new clinic allow for a larger structure, but also for a larger staff. Town and Country currently has a staff of 18, including three veterinarians. The new facility will have a staff of around 30.

Dr. Young said that the goal is to have the new facility open within a year.

