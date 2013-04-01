ksal.com

Salina, KS

Fuel Costs Up from 2016

KSAL Staff - November 10, 2017 8:43 am

Veterans Day gas prices are up dramatically across Kansas over last year’s holiday.

The latest Triple-A Daily Fuel Gauge Report shows today’s average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas is 43-cents higher than last Veterans Day.

On the bright side, today’s average of two-40 is 15-cents below the national average.

