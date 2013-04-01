Fuel Costs Up from 2016
KSAL Staff - November 10, 2017 8:43 am
Veterans Day gas prices are up dramatically across Kansas over last year’s holiday.
The latest Triple-A Daily Fuel Gauge Report shows today’s average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas is 43-cents higher than last Veterans Day.
On the bright side, today’s average of two-40 is 15-cents below the national average.
Story from Metro Source
Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.