Former Cougar Now a Wildcat

Dalton Harman was excited to be part of the team at the Texas Bowl.

A former Salina high school football standout is living out a boyhood dream, going to the college and playing for the team he grew up idolizing. Dalton Harman, who capped his career as a linebacker at Salina South by playing in a state championship game, is currently a red shirt junior on the Kansas State University football team.

Harman talked with KSAL News during media day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Like many others, Harman is excited about the potential of this year’s Wildcat team. Coming off a 9-4 season, capped off by a 33-28 win over Texas A&M in Houston in the Texas Bowl, Kansas State enters 2017 ranked in the top 20. Thanks to the backing of 18 returning starters, K-State was ranked 19th in the nation in the Preseason Amway Coaches Poll released on Thursday.

Harman told KSAL News that the momentum from finishing strong last season carried over into the off season. Knowing the potential they have, the team has been working very hard to prepare for this new season.

While he was a standout linebacker as a Cougar in high school, Harman is a long snapper as a Wildcat in college.

Harman started long snapping years ago, even before middle school. Harman has an older brother who was a punter. Whenever the older Harman needed someone to snap to him so he could practice, Dalton would do it.

“I didn’t really enjoy it, until one day something clicked,” he said. Harman ended up going to several camps to hone his unique skill.

Along with playing linebacker, Harman was the long snapper for the Cougars, helping the team to a combined 25-11 record over his three years playing at the varsity level. He was named an All-American long snapper by Kohl’s Kicking.

Harman knew that because of his size, or lack thereof, he probably would never make it at K-State as a linebacker. He realized though, that long snapping was his ticket to be a part of the team he had always dreamed of playing for.

Harman was a reserve long snapper last year and is patiently patiently waiting his opportunity to become the starter, which might not happen until next year. Last year’s starter is back for his senior year.

And while he has been preparing hard on the field, Harman has been preparing just as hard off the field. He is on track to graduate from K-State with a degree in Construction Science and one day hopes to be a project manager.

The 19th ranked K-State Wildcats kickoff the 2017 season at home on September 2nd against Central Arkansas.