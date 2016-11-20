ksal.com

Forgery Case in Vehicle Purchase

KSAL Staff - December 27, 2016 10:58 am

Salina Police are investing a forgery case at Marshall Motors at 3500 South 9th Street.

Ronald Hockett, 36 of Salina, allegedly attempted to purchase a grey 2016 Nissan Versa from Marshall Motors on December 8th. Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL that Hockett wrote a check from a closed bank account for $2,200, the amount needed for down payment. When the dealership called Hockett on December 17th to tell him what happened, the suspect then came back to the dealership and wrote a $2,700 fraudulent cashier’s check.

Police arrested Hockett on December 22 on charges of forgery and theft.

