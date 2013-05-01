ksal.com

Forgery Arrest

KSAL Staff - May 1, 2017 12:02 pm

Police are investigating a theft by deception case that originated on Craigslist.

A Salina woman was arrested on forgery charges last week after allegedly cashing a couple of bogus checks at Sunflower Bank on S. 9th.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Shelby Brummer of Salina after a call from the bank on Friday.

Police say last Thursday, Brummer cashed a forged check to her from Luray Housing Authority in the amount of $1,755.

She returned on Friday and tried to cash a second check for $1,962.

Employees had flagged the account – and called police when she walked into the lobby.

Police expect an additional arrest in the case after Brummer told officers she was working with an acquaintance and got to keep some of the cash for her role in the scheme.

