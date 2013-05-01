ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 69 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 69 °F | Lo: 44 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 51 °F 

Lo: 44 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 58 °F 

Lo: 36 °F

Thursday

Hi: 59 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Friday

Hi: 65 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Saturday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 57 °F

Careers at SRHC
KSN

Forgery and Theft

KSAL Staff - April 3, 2017 12:17 pm

A Salina man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly using his mother’s credit card without permission.

Police took 18-year-old Kirkland Woodson into custody after an investigation revealed he made over 95 unauthorized purchases with a credit card belonging to Bessie Keith.

Police say between February of 2016 and March of this year, Woodson racked up over $7,300 in unauthorized purchases of food, various services, auto parts and iTunes.

He is now facing multiple counts of forgery and theft.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brandy’s Pampered paws
 