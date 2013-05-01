A Salina man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly using his mother’s credit card without permission.

Police took 18-year-old Kirkland Woodson into custody after an investigation revealed he made over 95 unauthorized purchases with a credit card belonging to Bessie Keith.

Police say between February of 2016 and March of this year, Woodson racked up over $7,300 in unauthorized purchases of food, various services, auto parts and iTunes.

He is now facing multiple counts of forgery and theft.