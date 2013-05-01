Forgery and Theft
KSAL Staff - April 3, 2017 12:17 pm
A Salina man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly using his mother’s credit card without permission.
Police took 18-year-old Kirkland Woodson into custody after an investigation revealed he made over 95 unauthorized purchases with a credit card belonging to Bessie Keith.
Police say between February of 2016 and March of this year, Woodson racked up over $7,300 in unauthorized purchases of food, various services, auto parts and iTunes.
He is now facing multiple counts of forgery and theft.