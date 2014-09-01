Focus on Kansas Women Athletics

Kansas pioneers – sometimes played sports to blaze a trail for the rest to follow.

Coming up Thursday, April 6 at the Smoky Hill Museum presents, “Throw Like a Girl.”

The discussion will take a look at female athletes from Kansas who persevered through difficulties on the field, court and arena.

Laura Hartley is the a public historian and Director of the Wichita Boathouse at the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in Wichita.

Hartley tells KSAL News that the free session will also highlight Margaret Thompson Murdock, the first woman in the U.S. to compete in a shooting competition in the Olympics and Kendra Wecker who was the first girl to reach the finals of the NFL’s Punt, Pass and Kick competition.

The event is at the Smoky Hill Museum from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and is free and open to the public.