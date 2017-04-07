First Responders Rescue Bald Eagle

A bald eagle is receiving care at a local raptor center after being discovered injured at Lake Afton.

911 dispatchers called a team of Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies and Ken Lockwood of the Eagle Valley Raptor Center to rescue the bird Thursday. County firefighters also arrived at the scene to help.

The roughly 3-year-old eagle was found emaciated and unable to fly.

Lockwood took the eagle to the raptor center in Cheney, where it will be fed and receive veterinary care to determine whether it is ill or suffering from internal injuries.

The bird’s rehabilitation is expected to take about two months. Lockwood says the eagle will then likely be released in the same area at Lake Afton where it was found.

Associated Press information from: The Wichita Eagle