First Ever Wine Walk; Tickets on Sale Friday

Salina Downtown, Inc. is preparing to host its first ever wine walk.

The SaWINEa Downtown Wine Walk will feature local Kansas wineries and a local brewer. You will be able to explore the many flavors of six Kansas wineries and one local brewery as you experience the friendly ambience that our downtown boutiques have to offer.

​Participants of the wine walk will receive a commemorative SaWINEa Downtown Wine teaser for tasting and a wrist band along with other goodies for only $25. Limited number of tickets are available. Tickets are sold online at salinadowntown.com beginning September 1st. Each participant will plan their downtown adventure, stopping at various downtown businesses while enjoying a “sampling” of the Kansas wines…and Blue Skye beer!

The SaWINEa Downtown Wine Walk will be held in conjunction with Friday Night Live’s Art Walk series. Several of the wine stop locations will also feature an artist or a musician in their business. While the Friday Night Live Art Walk is free for everyone, the wine walk does cost a small admission fee.

​ The Wine Stops: Connected-A Fair Trade Store, Eccentricity, Laura’s Antiques, Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, PB & J, The Flower Nook, The Market Shop

Water/Coffee Stops: Accessible Home Healthcare, Ad Astra Books and Coffeehouse, Streit Sandblasting, Downtown Overstocks ​ Participating Kansas Wineries: Highland Community College, Highland KS; Rosewood Wine Cellar, Great Bend KS; Shiloh Vineyard & Winery, WaKeeney KS; Smoky Hill Winery, Salina KS; Wheat State Wine Company, Winfield KS; Wyldewood Cellars, Peck KS and Blue Skye Brewery & Eats from Salina KS.

​After the Wine Walk stay for the Friday Night Live Presents Performance on The Campbell Plaza stage. At 7:00 PM Taylor Kline and Company will bring a mixture of originals and well-chosen cover tunes to delight the audience.

The SaWINEa Downtown Wine Walk is Friday, October 6th.