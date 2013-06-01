ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 74 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 80 °F | Lo: 49 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 58 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 57 °F 

Lo: 43 °F

Thursday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 58 °F

Friday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 43 °F

Saturday

Hi: 62 °F 

Lo: 39 °F

Careers at SRHC
KSN

Fires Burn Grass and Trees

KSAL Staff - March 20, 2017 12:20 pm

Rural firefighters were called to put out a couple of fires over the weekend. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a passerby saw a fire in Randy Choitz’s yard at 3620 Crest Lane on Sunday morning around 6:50am. RFD #3 responded to the blaze which started in a compost pile and spread to a nearby pasture.

 

Crews from RFD #5 also responded to a fire at 380 S. Brenda Lane  on Saturday afternoon around 3:15pm. Deputies say Robert Pengra was using fire to clear a garden area that jumped into a neighbor’s yard and burned some trees and grass. Pengra was cited for burning without a permit.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brandy’s Pampered paws
 