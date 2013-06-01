Fires Burn Grass and Trees

Rural firefighters were called to put out a couple of fires over the weekend. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a passerby saw a fire in Randy Choitz’s yard at 3620 Crest Lane on Sunday morning around 6:50am. RFD #3 responded to the blaze which started in a compost pile and spread to a nearby pasture.

Crews from RFD #5 also responded to a fire at 380 S. Brenda Lane on Saturday afternoon around 3:15pm. Deputies say Robert Pengra was using fire to clear a garden area that jumped into a neighbor’s yard and burned some trees and grass. Pengra was cited for burning without a permit.