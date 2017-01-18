Fire Leaves Mobile Home Uninhabitable

One person was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night after escaping from a mobile home fire in West Salina.

Salina Fire Marshall Roger Williams tells KSAL News that first responders were called at 9:50 Tuesday night to the report of a mobile home on fire at 1512 Teakwood. There was an active fire, with smoke and flames visible, when the first crews arrived.

Williams say that one person was inside the home when the fire started, and was able to escape. As a precaution, the resident was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire caused extensive damage, and has left the home uninhabitable.

Williams has not been able to determine an exact cause of the fire. He says that while there was power to the home, there was no gas service. Several space heaters were plugged in throughout.

No firefighters were injured.