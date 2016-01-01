Fire Destroys Houseboat

Photo courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff's Office

A houseboat that was docked at an area pond was destroyed by fire on Monday evening.

Crews from Rural Fire District #2 were called to the old Johnson Sand pit located at 1601 E. Schilling Road at about 6:45pm Monday after a 1978 Crest brand houseboat caught on fire.

Owner Gary Johnson told Saline County Deputies he believed a refrigerator that was plugged in on board, short circuited and ignited the blaze.

The craft was unoccupied and no one was injured.

The houseboat is valued at $12,500 and is listed as a total loss.