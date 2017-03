Final Day of Childhood Cancer Radiothon

Brady Mortimer was Katy's son and Andrew's brother. They lost him to childhood cancer. They stopped by to tell their story.

Two Salina radio stations are into their second and final day of a two-day effort to help in the fight against childhood cancer. Rocking M Media radio stations Y 93.7 and Real Country 101.7 are hosting a two-day radiothon to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Both radio stations are broadcasting continuously, from 6 AM till 7 PM. Multiple volunteers are helping in the effort, staffing a phone bank and taking cars. Student-athletes from Kansas Wesleyan University, players from the Salina Liberty professional football team, skaters from the Salina Sirens roller derby team, and xWe wrestlers all are helping. Kansas City Royals Announcer Rex Hudler made an appearance Thursday as well.

All money collected during the radiothon will go to St. Jude, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world leader in developing new, improved treatments for children with cancer. They create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

The local effort is supported by among other organizations Salina Regional Health Center, the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, the Bank of Tescott, and East Crawford Wine and Spirits.

——

To Make a Donation: 1-800-330-9727

St. Jude Online

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)