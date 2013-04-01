ksal.com

Fiesta Windows Smashed

KSAL Staff - January 6, 2017 11:35 am

Salina Police

A car was damaged Thursday night after a domestic dispute over property.

Police say a woman who was helping a friend retrieve her belongings from a home in the 700 block of N. 7th had a car she was driving as a loner from Long McArthur Ford damaged.

Police say the 2013 Ford Fiesta had the windshield and driver side windows smashed out by a 32-year old man who became combative at the scene.

Police are now looking for the known suspect.

Damage to the car is estimated at $700.

