Fieldhouse Hosts Halloween Party

The Downtown Salina Fieldhouse opened its doors Saturday afternoon for a unique, seasonal event. The new facility hosted the annual Salina Community Halloween Party.

The free holiday event was sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department, and was geared toward the entire family.

Activities include a Halloween Costume Contest with prizes, bounce houses, carnival games, and “trick or treating” from community partners and businesses for children.

Over a dozen booths were set up, offering games and prizes

Richard Holmgren and his Flying Debris juggling and comedy show was the featured entertainment.

The fieldhouse opened back in July, and since then several large events have been hosted. Multiple parks and recreation programs and activities that were scattered throughout the community have also transferred to the new fieldhouse. Those programs include things like volleyball, basketball, indoor baseball softball, pickle ball, and even indoor golf among others.

Beginning in September the fieldhouse began offering Adult Drop In. Every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 7:00 till 9:00 adults are invited to use the facility for activities such as basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball, and pickle ball. The price is $2 per session. The sessions are for anyone 18-years-old or over.

The Halloween celebration is one of a growing number of non-sports events hosted at the new facility. A bi-weekly fall and winter farmer’s market is also based at the fieldhouse every other Tuesday.

