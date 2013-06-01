FHSU Dedicates Victor E. Village

The Victor E. Village on the campus of Fort Hays State University. (FHSU photo)

As the Fort Hays State University campus continues to grow, the college celebrated the dedication of a new residence hall this week. FHSU dedicated Victor E. Village, a 406-bed residence hall.

Construction of the 110,000-square-foot, four-story Victor E. Tiger building began in January 2016, and the facility was completed last month in time for move-in day for the 2017-18 school year.

Victor E. Village replaces Wiest Hall, which is undergoing demolition southeast of the new building. Demolition began earlier this week.

Victor E. Village features both single- and double-occupancy rooms, with a central lounge in each community. Each level includes study rooms, private pod-style bathrooms and a kitchen. Other features include conference rooms, laundry facilities and a dining venue.



“This new residential facility represents a new era in living and learning at Fort Hays State University,” said Dr. Andy Tompkins, interim president at FHSU. “Not only is this a state-of-the-art residence hall with many amenities, but it is also organized to support student friendships and student interests. Our goal at Fort Hays State is to help students succeed at the university and then become successful, contributing citizens. We keep this goal in mind in all that we do, including the construction of new facilities.”

Following the demolition of Wiest Hall, which began this week, construction will begin on a 300-space parking lot, with completion set for next spring.