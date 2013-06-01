Fall Apple Day Festival Set For Saturday

The Fall Apple Day Festival returns to Fort Riley this weekend.

According to Fort Riley, the festival, which is free and open to the public, is the largest annual event at Fort Riley, averaging approximately 7,000 attendees.

Community members are invited to meet their Army through various attractions including Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard demonstrations, helicopter and tank displays, military working dog demonstrations, an ATV rodeo, kid-friendly activities and apple pie sales from the Historical and Archeological Society of Fort Riley. A number of food and information booths will also be available.

History will abound at the festival with reenactors and antique military vehicles on display. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will also have their 40-foot long, 3,200-gallon mobile aquarium on hand.

Parking is free and a shuttle bus will run from Riley’s Conference Center to the festival grounds throughout the day. No pets or alcohol are allowed at the festival.

The event is open to the public. Visitors who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card should go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page for installation entry requirements. Passes for the day can be obtained prior to the event.

The Fall Apple Day Festival is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Riley.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.