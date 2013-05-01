Fake Cash Used to Purchase Puppy

Salina Police have a possible suspect in mind after a counterfeit bill was used as payment for a Pit bull mix puppy.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday evening around 6:30pm, Azaria Horn of Abilene came to Salina to sell a puppy.

Police say she met a woman in the parking lot at K-Mart, 400 S. Broadway to complete the transaction.

The suspect gave her $150 and took the dog.

Horn later became suspicious of the $100 bill and took it to a clerk at the Central Mall to test it with a pen.

The test revealed a fake and Horn took the bill to police.