ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 55 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 °F | Lo: 27 °F

Thursday

Hi: 58 °F 

Lo: 28 °F

Friday

Hi: 68 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Saturday

Hi: 72 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Sunday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 57 °F

Monday

Hi: 76 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
KSN

Fake Cash Used to Purchase Puppy

KSAL Staff - March 1, 2017 12:20 pm

Police are investigating a theft by deception case that originated on Craigslist.

Salina Police have a possible suspect in mind after a counterfeit bill was used as payment for a Pit bull mix puppy.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday evening around 6:30pm, Azaria Horn of Abilene came to Salina to sell a puppy.

Police say she met a woman in the parking lot at K-Mart, 400 S. Broadway to complete the transaction.

The suspect gave her $150 and took the dog.

Horn later became suspicious of the $100 bill and took it to a clerk at the Central Mall to test it with a pen.

The test revealed a fake and Horn took the bill to police.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 