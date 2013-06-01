Emergency Management Partnership Renewed

Saline County Commissioners approved the renewal of an agreement between Saline County Emergency Management and Kansas Wesleyan University at their meeting this week.

According to KWU, the agreement will help to enhance both entities’ commitment to mitigation, effective response and recovery from disasters. It will encourage and advance scholarship and research in the field of emergency management and help with the education of the citizens of Saline County in the effective planning and preparation for disasters.

Saline County Emergency Management and Kansas Wesleyan have an established history of communication and partnerships. This relationship provides students in KWU’s Emergency Management program unique opportunities for hands-on experience in Saline County.

Students could potentially assist with acquiring and placing weather stations within Saline County to help monitor weather conditions and provide information during severe weather. That effort could include programs to engage students in storm spotting activities with mentorship from Saline County Storm Spotters. The agreement also continues opportunities for student interns with the Emergency Management office where they would gain experience in the planning, mitigation and recovery aspects of the field. Students could help with promotion of personal and family preparedness as well as preparedness on campus.

For more information on KWU’s Emergency Management program, contact Dr. Lonnie Booker Jr., assistant professor and director of Emergency Management, at lonnie.booker@kwu.edu or (785) 833-4360. To learn about Saline County’s emergency management program, visit ww.saline.org/departments/emergency-management or call (785) 826-6511.