DVACK Golf Tourney Friday

The Salina Country Club will be hosting DVACK’s annual Charity Golf Classic on Friday, May 12th, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., with the Shotgun start beginning at 9:30 a.m.

“DVACK’s mission is to reduce the incidents of domestic violence and sexual offenses and to provide comfort and support to victims through crisis intervention and support services in North-Central Kansas.” Profits from the event will benefit DVACK by funding programs for victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

Potential sponsors for this event have four options: Cart Sponsors, Hole Sponsors, Gold Sponsors, and Ad in Program Sponsors. Individuals are also encouraged to enter the tournament.

Cart Sponsorships come with a $100 fee and include signs on carts. Hole Sponsorships have a $175 fee and include a sign on a sponsored tee/green. Gold Sponsorships come with a $750 fee, which includes a team of four players in the tournament, name included in all advertising and entry forms, and a sponsor sign displayed at registration and on all carts. All sponsorships mentioned above will also receive acknowledgement at the awards ceremony. Ad in Event Program sponsorships are also available for $50. Individuals entering the tournament will have a $125 fee, which includes 18-hole green fees, golf cart, food, beverages, and prizes.

A Mexican buffet lunch is available when the tournament concludes.

For more information you may contact Andrea Quill: