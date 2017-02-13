Driver Killed in Crash Involving Deer

Authorities say a woman has died after swerving to miss a deer on a southwest Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the woman as 62-year-old Peggy Lee Snodgrass, of Ashland. She was killed Saturday night when she swerved into a ditch on U.S. 160 about two miles west of the Comanche County town of Protection. Snodgrass was ejected, and her sport utility vehicle came to rest about 20 feet from her body.

The patrol said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt. No one else was in the vehicle.