Crash With Turkey Hurts Harley Rider

A motorcycle rider was hurt Tuesday morning after hitting a turkey and being thrown from his bike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Zachary Anderson form Dwight, Kansas, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson in rural Geary County headed north on K 57 Highway. He struck a turkey that entered the road. The impact caused the motorcycle to enter the east ditch. Anderson was ejected.

Anderson, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by EMS to a Topeka hospital.

The crash happened at 10:15 Tuesday morning on K 57 Highway 8 miles south of Junction City in Geary County.