An accident on E. Old 40 Highway leaves a New Cambria man with a cut on the head.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 18-year-old Tristin Hynes lost control of a 1997 Honda Civic he was driving on Monday afternoon around 3pm.

Deputies say he over corrected and left the road, hitting a tree and chain link fence at Central Kansas Salvage, 2303 E. Old 40 Highway.

Hynes refused medical treatment at the scene.