Cowboys Finish 3rd! Highest Finish Since 1992!

The Abilene Cowboys defeated Andover Central 56-41 in the 3rd place game in the 4A Division I Basketball Tournament in Salina. It was the highest finish for an Abilene team at State since 1992 when they won the title. It’s the only time Abilene has ever finished 3rd at state.

The Cowboys trailed 12-11 at the end of the first quarter but used a 12-0 run at end of the second quarter to take a 28-19 lead into halftime. It was more of the same for Abilene in the second half as the Cowboys scored the first 6 points of the second half to blow the game open at 34-19 with 6:15 to go in the third quarter on a Junior Tucker Robinson bucket. Robinson, who plays center for the Cowboys, had his way throughout the game with a career high 15 points. The Jaguars didn’t have a single player over 6’2” on their roster and Abilene had their way inside all game. Senior forward Ben Veach also finished in double figures with 11 and he gave the Cowboys their biggest lead of the game in the fourth quarter on a basket to make it 51-30 with 4:16 left.

It was the final game for Abilene Seniors Ben Veach, Carter Wildey, Jacob Schartz, Parker Base, Parker O’Neal and Ryan Wilson. That group helped Abilene finish 21-4 on the season, share a NCKL title along with their success at state.