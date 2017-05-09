Cove’s Thrill Factor to Grow in 2018

H2O + some solar rays will have the water warmed up and wavy at Kenwood Cove by opening day.

Staff at Salina’s aquatic park is filling the pool this week with 660,000 gallons of water to give the sun enough time to heat it up by May 27th.

Recreation Supervisor Jeff Hammond tells KSAL News that they will opt to use a fire hose instead of the 4-inch line at the pool to speed up the process.

“We’ll finish up next week and have it conditioned and warmed by the sun,” he said.

Hammond added as they prepare for the Cove’s eighth summer of fun, they are also looking ahead to adding some new features in 2018.

“We are looking for options for next year,” he said.

“Looking at some high thrill features that we would like to add for slides and we’re also looking at possibly a flow-rider, a surfing machine type feature.”

Hammond says the park does a great job of catering to swimmers between the ages of 2 and 12 and now needs to add some features that will thrill teenagers and adults as well.

Hammond joined in during the third hour of the KSAL Morning News Tuesday as KSAL continues to focus on local travel and tourism opportunities during National Travel and Tourism week.

According to Hammond, last year about 72,000 visitors took advantage of programs, parties and open swim dates at Kenwood Cove during approximately 88 days the facility was open in 2016.