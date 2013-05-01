County Attorney Charges Three in Child Endangerment

The Saline County Attorney, Ellen Mitchell, has filed charges against three adults for child endangerment because of the condition of the home the kids had been staying in.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that charges have been filed against James Murphy, 34, of Tescott, Charolette Everhart, 43, of Salina, and Duncan Norman, 19, of Salina.

The incident stems back to April 14th when Salina police responded to a call about young children running in the street unsupervised at 1523 Roach in Salina.

SPD arrived and found Norman, who was supposed to be watching the kids, asleep inside of the house.

The children, five and three years-old, both were outside without shoes on and the three-year-old had no pants on.

When police investigated further, they found that the home was unfit for the kids to stay.

Murphy and Everhart are the children’s parents.

Both were at work at the time of the incident, however, they had left Norman in charge of the kids on a permanent basis in the Roach home and were aware of its condition.

Forrester says that both children have been taken into protective custody.