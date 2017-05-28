Construction boom set for Wichita State’s Innovation Campus

Wichita State University's new Innovation Campus will rapidly expand in the next few months.

Wichita State University’s new Innovation Campus will rapidly expand in the next few months.

University president John Bardo said the project is moving faster than supporters envisioned when the campus was announced in August 2014.

The campus will be on 120 acres of a former golf course on the eastern edge of Wichita State’s main campus. It will include buildings and other areas to provide spaces for the university and private individuals to conduct research and pursue creative ideas.

The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2qSYOmH) this summer’s projects include a partnership building, which will house companies that will work with university students and faculty. Also planned are a hotel, two multi-tenant buildings and completion of a major street, pond improvements and sidewalks.

—

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com.