election 2017

Committee to Look at School Funding Decision

KSAL Staff - October 31, 2017 10:35 am

Kansas is among 46 states that have adopted the national standards, which set out the academic expectations for students from kindergarten through high school.

A new committee may recommend changing the Kansas state constitution to end the school funding debate.

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman says the group might consider proposing a constitutional amendment making it more difficult for school districts to sue for additional funding from the state.

The Legislative Coordinating Council voted yesterday to create an interim committee to respond to the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling on school funding.

The supreme court ruled earlier this month the state’s new school funding formula is inadequate and unequally distributes money.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

 

Story from Metro Source

