Committee to Look at School Funding Decision

A new committee may recommend changing the Kansas state constitution to end the school funding debate.

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman says the group might consider proposing a constitutional amendment making it more difficult for school districts to sue for additional funding from the state.

The Legislative Coordinating Council voted yesterday to create an interim committee to respond to the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling on school funding.

The supreme court ruled earlier this month the state’s new school funding formula is inadequate and unequally distributes money.

Story from Metro Source