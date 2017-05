Police are investigating a residential burglary in west Salina.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 11pm Tuesday night and 6:45pm Wednesday evening, someone removed a window screen on a house in the 200 block of W. Wilson and removed a large Hobart brand commercial mixer.

Owner Jenny Brocker told officers the turquoise colored mixer measures 4-feet by 4-feet and is valued at $2,000.