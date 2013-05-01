Authorities are saying 80 pounds of commercial explosives found near Great Bend were likely abandoned.

Nearly 40 charges, detonation cords and several hundred blasting caps were found inside a dilapidated building north of Great Bend on Monday.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says the explosives were oilfield-related and had been left abandoned by the owners of a business who are now deceased. ATF agents and the Wichita Police Department Bomb Squad assisted with the removal and destruction of the explosives yesterday morning.