CityGo Stop Closed During Construction Project

The CityGo bus stop at Parkwood Plaza (Ohio & Albert) on the Red Route closed starting Tuesday.

The City of Salina is starting work on the Sanitary Sewer Pump Station at the corner of South Ohio Street and Albert Avenue. Ohio Street will be reduced to two lanes in that area.

Customers are encouraged to use alternate stops in that area, including Ohio and Wayne or Dillon’s at Ohio & Cloud.

The work is expected to be complete by mid-October 2017.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.