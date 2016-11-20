Christmas Dinner Tradition in Salina

Volunteers are gearing up for another Bill Fekas Family Christmas Dinner.

Chef Bill Fekas joined in on the KSAL Morning News this week with a look behind the food and funding that has helped put a free Christmas dinner on the table for over 30-years.

Bill Fekas had a dream back in the early 1980’s – to prepare and serve a free dinner for anyone who was alone on Christmas Day.

Fekas tells KSAL News that Salina businessman Dean Evans told him to get the ball rolling and he would pay the bill, “Dean said go ahead and then I said, now what did I get into?”

Fekas, with the help of a small army of volunteers, has been preparing a turkey dinner with all the trimmings for three decades now for a gathering that has grown from serving about 30 people the first year to over 4,400 in 2015.

Fekas points to his helpers as the key to getting things ready to eat on Christmas Day, and applauds those who help buy the groceries. “We really need some donations to pay the bills right now.”

Those who want to send a check can mail it to : Bill Fekas Family Christmas Dinner, PO Box 2173 Salina Kansas 67401.

The Bill Fekas Family Christmas Dinner is at the 4-H Building in Salina on Christmas Day.