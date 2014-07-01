Child Abuse Charges in Bridgeport

Alert staff at a Salina elementary school leads to the arrest of a Bridgeport man on child abuse charges.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Connor J. Riley was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly abusing a child in his care.

Deputies learned of the circumstances earlier this week when a staff member at the 5-year-old boy’s school noticed bruising on his head. Further investigation led to the arrest.

Sheriff Soldan says the child was placed in protective custody.