ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 59 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 59 °F | Lo: 39 °F

Saturday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 48 °F

Sunday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 55 °F

Monday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 74 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Salina Technical College
KSN

Child Abuse Charges in Bridgeport

KSAL Staff - February 17, 2017 10:45 am

Alert staff at a Salina elementary school leads to the arrest of a Bridgeport man on child abuse charges.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Connor J. Riley was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly abusing a child in his care.

Deputies learned of the circumstances earlier this week when a staff member at the 5-year-old boy’s school noticed bruising on his head. Further investigation led to the arrest.

Sheriff Soldan says the child was placed in protective custody.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 